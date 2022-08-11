Condition of Hunger-Striking Palestinian in Israeli Prison Grave

A Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail has been admitted to the hospital after spending over 150 days on a hunger strike. The condition of Khalil Awawdeh is said to have deteriorated in recent days. He reportedly is protesting his being held in jail under administrative detention, without a charge or trial.

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza said that Israel “will bear full responsibility” if Awawdeh dies, Ynet reported. The PIJ demanded Awawdeh’s release as part of the Egypt-brokered cease-fore with Israel that went into effect at the beginning of the week. Israel has said it does not intend to release him anytime soon. Awawdeh was arrested by Israel in December over accusations that he is a member of a terror group.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli military court approved a six-day extension of the detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Al-Saadi, whose arrest last week in Jenin precipitated a conflict between Israel and the PIJ in Gaza, which saw more than 45 Palestinians killed and 1,000 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel. Saadi’s release also was a among the terms of the cease-fire, according to PIJ.