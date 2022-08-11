The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Condition of Hunger-Striking Palestinian in Israeli Prison Grave
Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, holding photos of Khalil Awawdeh outside the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City on August 1, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Hunger Strike
Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Condition of Hunger-Striking Palestinian in Israeli Prison Grave

The Media Line Staff
08/11/2022

A Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail has been admitted to the hospital after spending over 150 days on a hunger strike. The condition of Khalil Awawdeh is said to have deteriorated in recent days. He reportedly is protesting his being held in jail under administrative detention, without a charge or trial.

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza said that Israel “will bear full responsibility” if Awawdeh dies, Ynet reported. The PIJ demanded Awawdeh’s release as part of the Egypt-brokered cease-fore with Israel that went into effect at the beginning of the week. Israel has said it does not intend to release him anytime soon. Awawdeh was arrested by Israel in December over accusations that he is a member of a terror group.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli military court approved a six-day extension of the detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Al-Saadi, whose arrest last week in Jenin precipitated a conflict between Israel and the PIJ in Gaza, which saw more than 45 Palestinians killed and 1,000 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel. Saadi’s release also was a among the terms of the cease-fire, according to PIJ.

