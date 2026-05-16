Congressman Jack Bergman Praises Pakistan’s Role in Regional Security and Diplomacy 

Jack Bergman, a US congressman and retired Marine Corps lieutenant general issued a formal letter of appreciation on May 15 to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Bergman, who represents Michigan’s 1st congressional district, emphasized Pakistan’s vital role in regional security and its deepening partnership with Washington, stating that the United States’ relationship with Pakistan is of enduring strategic importance.

The second American lawmaker in recent weeks to publicly praise Islamabad, Bergman said Pakistan has used its unique position constructively to help facilitate dialogue and support ongoing diplomatic efforts. He added that both the White House and the US Congress have publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in bringing relevant stakeholders to the table.

The letter further expressed appreciation for the leadership demonstrated in broader regional peace efforts and described Pakistan’s role as a demonstration of “true statesmanship.”

Bergman also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, noting that the partnership between the two countries remains vital to regional stability and long-term cooperation.

Earlier, Congressman Joe Wilson, a senior Republican from South Carolina and the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had sent a letter expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s leadership. Wilson, known for his strong stance on national security, has been a consistent voice for strengthening US-Pakistan ties.

The consistent praise from senior US politicians reflects a growing cross-party recognition of Islamabad’s constructive foreign policy, particularly its ability to broker dialogue between the United States and Iran.