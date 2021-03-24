Container Ship Runs Aground, Blocks Suez Canal

A container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the major world waterway. The Ever Given container ship, operated by the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen and registered in Panama, was traveling from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea when it ran aground on Tuesday after it suffered a brief loss of power; other reports say it was blown off course by a gust of wind. It is blocking sea traffic in both directions.

At least seven tug boats are attempting to right or move the ship. The crew is safe and uninjured, according to reports.

The 200,000-ton Ever Given is classified as an ultra large container ship. It is carrying hundreds of containers bound for Rotterdam from China. There were 15 ships behind it when it ran aground. It could take several days to remove the ship and return to business as usual.