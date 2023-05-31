Donate
Controversial Judicial Reform Impacts Israel’s Economic Stability, Warns Central Bank Governor
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron speaks at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023. (Faruk Pinjo/World Economic Forum/Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
05/31/2023

Israel’s economy is facing significant domestic shock due to the controversial judicial reform advanced by the government, warned the nation’s central bank governor, Amir Yaron, on Tuesday. This reform, strongly promoted by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government, has stirred public discontent for months, with critics arguing that it could undermine the judiciary’s power and increase the ruling coalition’s dominance.

Delivering a lecture at the annual Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society in Jerusalem, Yaron said the proposed changes have damaged the market’s perception of economic certainty in Israel. “When certainty in the economy is undermined, then the certainty of doing business is also undermined.,” Yaron said.

Despite the country’s current economic stability and high level of activity, Yaron cautioned about certain indicators of a coming recession, including the number of job vacancies and private consumption. He urged decision-makers to restore stability and certainty to Israel’s economy and said that constitutional changes must only be undertaken with a broad consensus after a dialogue of all stakeholders and while maintaining the strength and independence of the country’s governmental institutions.

The warning comes as Israelis continue to rally against the proposed judicial overhaul, reflecting the broader sociopolitical impact the reform could have on Israel’s economic climate.

