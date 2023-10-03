COP28 President-Designate Sultan al-Jaber Calls on Oil, Gas Industry To Tackle Climate Change

Sultan al-Jaber, the Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks, addressed oil and gas companies on Monday, urging them to be “central to the solution” for climate change. Al-Jaber made these comments during the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, a key oil industry event. Al-Jaber is CEO of state-run Abu Dhabi Oil Co., a role that critics say clashes with his leadership position in COP28, slated for November.

Al-Jaber aims to cut global emissions nearly in half by 2027 to limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius. However, he acknowledged the need for fossil fuels in the near term, stating, “A phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable, but it must be part of a comprehensive energy transition plan.”

The conference faced scrutiny for its focus on fossil fuels, which contribute to climate change and its devastating effects such as storms and wildfires. Al-Jaber defended the United Arab Emirates’ ability to host COP28 amid criticism, particularly from climate activists skeptical of his ties to the oil industry.

The oil sector is recovering after the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude now around $92 a barrel. The conference also saw involvement from Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas company, despite US sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.