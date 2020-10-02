Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Cops Detain Driver Who Sped into Tel Aviv Protesters
People in Tel Aviv protest against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Cops Detain Driver Who Sped into Tel Aviv Protesters

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2020

Police in Israel announced on Friday that they had arrested a driver suspected of having tried to ram people protesting in Tel Aviv the night before against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Medics say no one was seriously injured during the incident, after which the driver sped off. No charges have yet been lodged against the 33-year-old male. The protest was one of hundreds that took place throughout Israeli cities and towns against an amended law that gives the government power to ban or seriously limit political demonstrations during the current coronavirus lockdown, the country’s second. Current regulations limit protests to groups of 20 people who gather no farther than half a mile from home. The country has been struck by mass rallies in recent months against the way Netanyahu’s government has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, and also against the fact that he himself is refusing to step down during his corruption trial. Protest organizers accuse him of using the health crisis more as a way to mute criticism than to stop the skyrocketing spread of infections.

