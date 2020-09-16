Corona-hit Israeli Schools to Shut Down Day Early

Israel’s school system will shut down a day earlier than the national lockdown due to the continuing increase in new coronavirus infections, the cabinet announced today. From Thursday, September 17, in-person education will cease. The ministers’ decision came via a phone vote. Most elementary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and day care centers will close; special education and other exceptional cases will continue operating. The decision to close the education system came as ministers accepted the recommendations of the Health Ministry and coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu to close the schools a day early, over the objections of the Education Ministry. The Health Ministry reported a record 55,734 test results came back on Tuesday, of which 9.9% were positive, around the same positivity rate as in previous days. Earlier this week, Israel’s cabinet voted to place the country under nationwide lockdown for three weeks starting Friday, September 18. Most of this period overlaps with the Jewish High Holidays and Sukkot, when schools are already closed.