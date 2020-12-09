You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives in Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion Airport, on the arrival of the first anti-coronavirus vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020. (GPO)
News Updates

Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives in Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2020

Israel received its first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday morning, when a DHL cargo flight from Brussels, carrying 3,000 to 4,000 doses, arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Hundreds of thousands of additional doses are to arrive on Thursday. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was on hand to greet the plane and said he would be the first person in Israel to receive the vaccine as part of a campaign to encourage widespread inoculation. “What’s important to me is that people of Israel get vaccinated. I believe in this vaccine. I want the people of Israel to get vaccinated and so I will be first,” the prime minister said. Israel reached a deal with Pfizer, announced last month, to provide 8 million doses – enough to inoculate 4 million people. It is to receive 4 million doses by the end of December. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70°C (-94°F) and used within five days of removal from cold storage. A national vaccine storage and distribution center has been set up in the Negev Desert, where vaccines will be warehoused before their distribution throughout the country.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.