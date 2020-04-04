COVID-19 Cases Spike in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority has reported more than 20 new cases of coronavirus in the West Bank, raising the combined number of diagnoses there and in the Gaza Strip to nearly 200. PA officials have voiced concern over the potential intensification of the outbreak prior to the expected return to the West Bank of tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers currently in Israel. “If the workers do not [self]-isolate, we will be moving toward a disaster on the level of all of Palestine,” a senior Palestinian health official said. Israel previously shuttered border crossings with the West Bank, but first permitted an estimated 35,000 to 50,000 Palestinian workers in “essential sectors” to enter and spend at least four weeks in the country. Thus far, dozens of Palestinian laborers who work in Israeli-controlled territory have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to PA-administered areas.