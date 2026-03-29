CPAC Highlights President Trump’s Agenda, Immigration Policy, Iran War as Pahlavi Calls for Regime Change

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), held from March 25-28 in the Grapevine area of Dallas, brought together leading conservative figures to promote party unity and advance President Donald Trump’s policy agenda while debating key issues, including immigration and the war with Iran.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, Steve Bannon, Matt Gaetz, Senator Ted Cruz, and administration officials, all of whom highlighted Trump’s continued influence over the Republican Party despite his absence from the event.

Differences emerged over Trump’s war with Iran, with some speakers warning against escalation, particularly the deployment of US ground troops. They said a prolonged conflict could raise domestic costs and create broader instability, while others argued that public support must be secured before any deeper involvement.

Pahlavi drew strong support as he called for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling regime and positioned himself as a potential transitional leader. Speaking in honor of Iranians killed in anti-regime protests, he described a future Iran free of nuclear threats, terrorism, hostage-taking and regional blackmail, and said a liberated Iran could become a source of stability and economic opportunity and a partner to the West.

He praised President Trump’s Iran policy and urged the United States to stay the course, saying 2026 could mark both America’s 250th year and Iran’s rebirth.

Immigration enforcement was another central theme, drawing some of the loudest applause. Officials emphasized continued deportation efforts and signaled that the administration does not intend to scale back its approach.

Trump administration officials also pointed to efforts to reshape federal institutions, including removing personnel involved in prior investigations of the president and increasing influence over media regulation.

Sen.Ted Cruz highlighted legislative achievements attributed to Republicans, including large tax cuts, expanded border security funding, and increased military spending, as well as policies eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits and expanding school choice programs. He also emphasized religious foundations of American values and free speech protections.

The conference’s annual straw poll showed Vice President JD Vance leading support for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. CPAC also highlighted its expanding international presence, with conservative figures from Europe, Latin America and elsewhere participating.