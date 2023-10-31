The Media Line
Crackdown in Southeast Iran: 19 MKO Affiliates in Custody
Protester holding an Iranian flag, Sep. 16, 2023. (Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran MKO Arrests
Sistan and Baluchestan
Iran Intelligence Services
Iran Terrorist Designation

Crackdown in Southeast Iran: 19 MKO Affiliates in Custody

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2023

Coordinated sting by intelligence services nets arrests

The Iranian intelligence services have apprehended 19 individuals associated with the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in Sistan and Baluchestan, as stated by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday. These arrests occurred during a collaborative operation by local intelligence and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which was underpinned by extensive surveillance activities.

IRNA reports that the MKO has historically exploited ethnic and religious disparities to foster division in southeastern Iran. The agency further alleges that the MKO has engaged in recruitment and training through social media, directing new recruits to undertake subversive activities. These activities reportedly include high-profile assassinations, incitement of unrest, destruction of public infrastructure, and assaults on military and police establishments.

Iran officially labels the MKO as a terrorist entity, holding it responsible for the deaths of numerous Iranians. The MKO, now headquartered in Albania, has been a longstanding adversary of the Iranian government.

