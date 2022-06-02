The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Spreads in Iraq
Azhar Assadi, a doctor working with the health department of Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, examines the files of patients infected by the tick-borne virus Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, on May 25, 2022, during the country's worst detected outbreak of the illness. (Asaad Niazi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever
Iraq
World Health Organization

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Spreads in Iraq

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that Iraq has seen a sharp increase in Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases, with over 200 cases so far this year.

A report published on the WHO website showed that Iraqi health authorities had notified the WHO of 97 lab-confirmed cases and 115 suspected cases between Jan. 1 and May 22. So far, 27 people have died, including 13 people who had confirmed cases and 14 among those with suspected cases. During the same period last year, 33 lab-confirmed cases were recorded, the WHO said.

The disease is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted via tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, the WHO said. Symptoms include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. The fatality rate can be as high as 40%.

In response to the outbreak, Iraq has issued stricter hygiene standards for livestock slaughterhouses. Baghdad Governor Mohammad Jaber Al-Atta announced on Saturday the formation of a joint working group to curb the spread of the virus, including making urgent plans to raise public awareness of epidemic prevention.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.