Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Spreads in Iraq

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that Iraq has seen a sharp increase in Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases, with over 200 cases so far this year.

A report published on the WHO website showed that Iraqi health authorities had notified the WHO of 97 lab-confirmed cases and 115 suspected cases between Jan. 1 and May 22. So far, 27 people have died, including 13 people who had confirmed cases and 14 among those with suspected cases. During the same period last year, 33 lab-confirmed cases were recorded, the WHO said.

The disease is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted via tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, the WHO said. Symptoms include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. The fatality rate can be as high as 40%.

In response to the outbreak, Iraq has issued stricter hygiene standards for livestock slaughterhouses. Baghdad Governor Mohammad Jaber Al-Atta announced on Saturday the formation of a joint working group to curb the spread of the virus, including making urgent plans to raise public awareness of epidemic prevention.