Criticism Over Omissions in NYC Immigrant Enclave Map Pushes Mamdani To Promise Revisions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he will revise the city’s official “Immigrant Enclaves” map to add Little Italy and other omitted communities after the map drew criticism from several ethnic groups that said it failed to reflect their place in the city’s history.

The map, which identifies 30 neighborhood enclaves, is being promoted as part of the city’s Neighborhood Passport campaign tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mamdani said the map was created in 2023 under the previous administration and was never intended to represent all of New York City’s more than 200 ethnic communities. He said his administration initially added several neighborhoods and would continue updating the map.

“When we inherited it, we added a few additional neighborhoods. It’s clearly not an exhaustive list of the more than 200 ethnic communities that call our city home. We are going to be making additional changes in the future to reflect that,” Mamdani said.

“We’re going to be making additional changes in the future to reflect that… including Little Italy.”

The announcement came a day after the City Council’s Italian Caucus, whose members are all Republicans, accused the Democratic mayor’s administration of “erasing” Italian Americans. The caucus described the map as “incomplete at best and insulting at worst,” the New York Post reported.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said the issue extended beyond Little Italy, citing the absence of Jewish American communities in Brooklyn, Sri Lankan communities on Staten Island and other groups.

“Ignorance is not a good ingredient for highlighting the sacrifices of so many who built this City and gave so much,” Fossella said in a statement.

Former Mayor Eric Adams’ spokesperson rejected Mamdani’s assertion that the previous administration was responsible for the omissions, ABC New York reported.

The New York Post reported that the Adams administration had previously recognized 27 immigrant communities through individual illustrated projects highlighting neighborhood businesses, religious sites and cultural landmarks. It said the Mamdani administration replaced those with a simplified citywide map that added three communities but removed much of the neighborhood-specific detail. The newspaper also reported that the new map contained errors in its public transit information.