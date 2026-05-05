Cruise Ship Keeps 149 Passengers Isolated After Huntavirus Cases Linked to 3 Deaths

Nearly 150 passengers aboard the MV Hondius remained under “strict precautionary measures” Tuesday after two cases of Huntavirus were confirmed among three people who died during a transatlantic voyage, with another passenger falling ill, the ship’s operator said.

Oceanwide Expeditions reported that a Dutch husband and wife and a German passenger died during the trip. The Dutch woman tested positive for the virus. The illness was also confirmed in a 69-year-old British national who was evacuated to a hospital in South Africa, where he is receiving intensive care.

The company said two crew members who had close contact with the deceased German passenger were also evacuated from the vessel.

The ship, carrying 149 passengers from 23 countries, remains under containment measures that include isolation and enhanced hygiene protocols, according to Oceanwide Expeditions.

Huntavirus is typically transmitted through contact with droppings, urine, or saliva from rodents such as rats and mice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A rare strain, known as Andes virus, can spread between people and is primarily found in Chile and Argentina, where the ship originated.

The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina, more than a month ago. Data from the MarineTraffic vessel-tracking service shows the Dutch-flagged cruise ship traveled to Antarctica, later returned to Ushuaia for an overnight stay, and set out again on April 1. It subsequently called at Saint Helena, a British overseas territory, before dropping anchor off Praia on Sunday, according to the tracking site.

The MV Hondius had been scheduled to dock in Cape Verde on Tuesday, but authorities there barred passengers from disembarking due to safety concerns.

Hantavirus infection can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory disease that is often fatal. The condition was cited as the cause of death for Betsy Arakawa, the wife of the late actor Gene Hackman, last year.

Despite the cases aboard the ship, health officials said the situation does not pose a broader risk. “There is no need for panic or travel restrictions,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe.