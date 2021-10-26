Cyberattack Targets Gas Stations in Iran

A cyberattack targeted gas stations across Iran. Iranian state television confirmed the Tuesday attack citing an official with the country’s National Security Council. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iranians trying to buy fuel with a government-issued card through the fuel machines instead received a message reading “cyberattack 64411.” The number “64411” was used in an attack in July that targeting Iran’s railroad system. The attack also targeted electronic billboards there reading: “Khamenei! Where is our gas?” Another said: “Free gas in Jamaran gas station,” a reference to the home of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.