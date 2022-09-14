Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon Sign Diaspora Affairs Cooperation Deal

Cyprus, Greece, and Lebanon signed on Tuesday an agreement to strengthen their cooperation on diaspora affairs, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported. The deal was signed at Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry in Beirut by caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, along with Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Diaspora Greeks Andreas Katsaniotis and Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou. The NNA described the agreement as “essential for exchanging expertise in diaspora affairs, participating in expatriates’ activities organized by the three countries, and benefiting from the experience of expatriate delegations.” Fotiou’s office said the tripartite deal “aims to bring the diaspora of the three countries closer together. Groups from all three countries will be able to organize joint events and exchange know-how and best practices on diaspora topics through their cooperation on issues of common interests.”