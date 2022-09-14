The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon Sign Diaspora Affairs Cooperation Deal
News Updates
Diaspora
Cyprus
Greece
Lebanon
agreement

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2022

Cyprus, Greece, and Lebanon signed on Tuesday an agreement to strengthen their cooperation on diaspora affairs, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported. The deal was signed at Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry in Beirut by caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, along with Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Diaspora Greeks Andreas Katsaniotis and Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou. The NNA described the agreement as “essential for exchanging expertise in diaspora affairs, participating in expatriates’ activities organized by the three countries, and benefiting from the experience of expatriate delegations.” Fotiou’s office said the tripartite deal “aims to bring the diaspora of the three countries closer together. Groups from all three countries will be able to organize joint events and exchange know-how and best practices on diaspora topics through their cooperation on issues of common interests.”

