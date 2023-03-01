Dam in Syria To Cease Operations Due to Low Water Levels

A hydroelectric dam in northeast Syria will cease operations for a week due to low water levels. The Tishreen dam in the northern province of Aleppo will be out of service until March 8, Reuters reported, citing Amal Khozayem, co-chair of the energy office in the semi-autonomous region of northeast Syria. The water levels at the dam are close to “dead level,” which is the point at which a water in the dam is so low that the pipes drawing water from the dam are exposed.

The suspension of operations will leave some seven million people at risk of power outages. Drinking and irrigation water will still be available, however. The dam is supposed to be at its highest point since it currently is the winter rainy season.