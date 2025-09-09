Damascus Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Military Sites in Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra 

In a significant escalation, Israeli warplanes launched a series of intensive airstrikes early Tuesday targeting military positions in Syria, including Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra. The attacks caused substantial material damage, while details on casualties remain undisclosed.

Local sources told The Media Line that the strikes targeted areas around Homs, notably the Air Defense College, located south of the city. Ambulances were widely deployed across Homs in the aftermath of the bombardment.

Additional strikes hit a military barracks in the Saqoubin area north of Latakia and a camp near Palmyra, which Israeli sources claimed had been prepared as an army base previously initiated by Turkey.

The Israeli military stated it had destroyed several ammunition and missile depots belonging to the Syrian army, as well as an air defense base. Analysts described the operation as part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to prevent what it considers Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement condemning the strikes as “a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.” The ministry emphasized that the attacks represent a serious breach of Syrian sovereignty and pose a direct threat to regional stability.

The statement described the strikes as part of “a series of aggressive escalations pursued by Israel against Syrian territory,” reaffirming Damascus’ refusal to allow any infringement on its sovereignty.

The ministry called on the international community, especially the U.N. Security Council, to take a firm and clear stance to halt these repeated violations and ensure respect for Syria’s territorial integrity.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told The Media Line that Israel has exceeded all limits in its attacks and must respect the sovereignty of nations. The spokesperson urged the Security Council to respond to what was described as “an immoral assault” and to demand its immediate cessation.

Israel has intensified its strikes on Syrian territory in recent years, targeting sites it claims are linked to Iran or Hezbollah. Damascus rejects these justifications, viewing them as a pretext for violating sovereignty and destabilizing the region. Observers suggest the timing of the escalation reflects broader regional tensions, including Israeli concerns over Iran and Lebanon, and efforts to impose new deterrence dynamics in Syria.

While Syria’s Ministry of Defense has yet to release an official statement on casualties, estimates suggest that the targeting of air defense systems and strategic weapons depots may have significant military and security repercussions in the current climate.