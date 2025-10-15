Damascus Demands Beirut Hand Over Fugitives From Justice

The Syrian government has demanded that the Lebanese authorities hand over a number of individuals who have fled from justice in Syria, describing them as “affiliated with the deposed regime,” referring to officials or individuals who held positions in state institutions before the political and security changes that took place late last year.

The request was made by Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar al-Wais, who disclosed official correspondence with his Lebanese counterpart that included a demand to extradite wanted individuals and suspects accused of various crimes who had fled to Lebanon.

Al-Wais noted that Damascus is working to finalize a judicial cooperation agreement with Beirut that would cover the extradition of wanted individuals, the exchange of judicial information, and the organization of field visits to Lebanese prisons—most notably Roumieh Prison, where some of these individuals are believed to be held.

The Syrian minister confirmed that this process falls within the framework of “activating the legal and judicial relations between the two brotherly countries,” stressing that his country “seeks to implement justice in accordance with international laws and conventions,” and that the goal is purely legal.

On the Lebanese side, no clear official response to the Syrian request has been issued, neither by the Ministry of Justice nor by the government.

Lebanese legal sources indicate that the absence of an official judicial cooperation agreement between the two countries complicates the extradition process, as any step in this direction requires a judicial decision and approval from the Council of Ministers.

Observers believe that Beirut finds itself facing a complex equation: On one hand, it is keen to avoid straining relations with Damascus, especially amid shared security and economic issues; on the other hand, it faces internal and international pressures related to human rights and the need to respect due legal process in any extradition.

The Syrian move opens the door to a broader discussion about the future of bilateral relations, particularly given the complex regional circumstances.

While Damascus views judicial cooperation as a step toward “reorganizing official relations,” some observers worry that the issue could become a political tool for various parties to advance their domestic and foreign agendas.

From a legal perspective, experts point out that Lebanon cannot hand over any individual without verifying the nature of the charges against him and ensuring that he will not be subjected to torture or the death penalty, as stipulated by Lebanese law and the international conventions the country has ratified.

Analysts believe that this case could be a new test for relations between Damascus and Beirut. If a structured legal agreement is reached, it would constitute a positive precedent in the field of Arab judicial cooperation. Still, if the Syrian demands clash with Lebanese reservations, it could lead to renewed diplomatic tension between the two countries.

The extradition of fugitives remains one of the most sensitive issues in Syrian-Lebanese relations, given its intersection of political, security, and humanitarian concerns. While Damascus emphasizes legal cooperation, Beirut has maintained a cautious silence, waiting to see the outcome of the discreet negotiations between the two sides.