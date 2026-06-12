David Hockney, Influential British Artist and Pop Art Pioneer, Dies at 88

David Hockney, the British artist whose work helped shape modern pop art and who was among the most influential British painters of the 20th and 21st century, has died at the age of 88.

Born on 9 July 1937 in Bradford, West Riding of Yorkshire, Hockney built a career spanning several artistic disciplines, including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, and stage design. He emerged as a leading figure in the pop art movement of the 1960s and remained active in the art world for decades.

His work evolved through multiple styles and mediums. In addition to swimming pool paintings for which he became widely known, Hockney created portraits using photo-collage techniques, explored abstract interpretations of landscapes, and later embraced emerging technology, producing artworks that incorporated 3D methods.

Before pursuing his artistic career full-time, Hockney completed two years of national service as a hospital orderly after registering as a conscientious objector. He later enrolled at London’s Royal College of Art in 1959.

Recognizable for his bleached blond hair and distinctive round glasses, Hockney became a familiar presence in London and American cultural circles during the 1960s. His friendships included prominent figures such as Andy Warhol, Ossie Clark, and Dennis Hopper.

Hockney continued producing new work late into his life despite declining health. Nine months before his death, a major retrospective of his career concluded at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Even after the exhibition closed, he remained focused on new projects.

Working from a London studio and using a wheelchair, Hockney continued painting while dealing with health challenges.

In an interview with The New York Times before the Paris exhibition opened in April 2025, he spoke about his plans to keep working.

“I just go on with my work,” he told The New York Times before the show opened in April 2025. “When I come back from Paris, I’m going to carry on painting.”

Hockney’s career spanned more than six decades and included contributions across a wide range of artistic forms, from traditional painting and printmaking to photography and digital experimentation.