Deadly Blast in Northern Iraq Leaves 3 Soldiers Dead, 2 Critically Injured

Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and two others critically injured on Sunday when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle near the town of Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Baghdad, according to police and hospital sources.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi security officials suspect involvement by the Islamic State group, which remains active in the region. Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the group has continued to carry out sporadic, violent attacks targeting Iraqi government forces and infrastructure.

The explosion took place in an area long troubled by instability and security challenges. Tuz Khurmatu, which has experienced frequent acts of violence due to ethnic and sectarian tensions, has been a focal point for groups attempting to exploit the region’s vulnerabilities.

The injured soldiers were transported to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Security forces have launched an investigation and increased patrols in the area to prevent further incidents.

This attack highlights the ongoing threats Iraq faces as extremist groups continue to stage acts of violence despite years of counterterrorism efforts.