Deadly Siege of Mogadishu Hotel Ends After 30 Hours

A 30-hour siege of the upscale Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, ended late on Saturday. At least 21 people were killed in the attack on the hotel, and another at least 50 people injured, according to reports. The Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the gun and bomb attack. The hotel has largely been destroyed.

Two car bombs at the front of the hotel were used by the attackers to gain entrance, Reuters reported. The gunmen then carried out what has been described as random shootings in the hotel, which is reportedly popular among lawmakers and government employees. Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaida, has been in a long-running conflict with Somalia’s federal government.

The building was being cleared of any explosives planted by the terrorists during the siege. Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks in Somalia in recent months.