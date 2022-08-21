The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Deadly Siege of Mogadishu Hotel Ends After 30 Hours
A security officer patrols on the roof of the destroyed Hayat Hotel after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists in Mogadishu on August 21, 2022, that left at least 21 people dead. (Hassan Ali Elmi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Somalia
Hotel
attack
al-Shabaab

Deadly Siege of Mogadishu Hotel Ends After 30 Hours

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2022

A 30-hour siege of the upscale Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, ended late on Saturday. At least 21 people were killed in the attack on the hotel, and another at least 50 people injured, according to reports. The Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the gun and bomb attack. The hotel has largely been destroyed.

Two car bombs at the front of the hotel were used by the attackers to gain entrance, Reuters reported. The gunmen then carried out what has been described as random shootings in the hotel, which is reportedly popular among lawmakers and government employees.  Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaida, has been in a long-running conflict with Somalia’s federal government.

The building was being cleared of any explosives planted by the terrorists during the siege. Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks in Somalia in recent months.

