Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill Sparks Stormy Debate, Clears First Reading in Knesset Committee 

The Knesset’s National Security Committee on Sunday approved the death penalty for terrorists bill in a heated session marked by sharp political clashes and warnings that the vote was invalid.

The legislation, initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, passed its first reading by a vote of 4-1. The committee’s legal adviser cautioned that any vote held during the Knesset recess would be void, but the measure advanced nonetheless. MK Tally Gotliv supported the bill, defying a request from the Prime Minister’s Office to cancel the meeting.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected appeals from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to postpone the debate, arguing that it was the prime minister, not legal advisers, who was blocking the measure. “After the prison reform I led and the minimum-conditions policy for terrorists, it is time to take another step,” Ben-Gvir said. “This law is not only moral and just, it is critical to Israel’s security.”

Otzma Yehudit, Ben-Gvir’s party, declared the bill essential for deterrence. “Those who murdered, raped and kidnapped our children do not deserve to see daylight. Their fate is death,” the party said in a statement.

Son Har-Melech, whose husband was murdered in a terror attack, said the law would provide closure to victims’ families. “Today the Knesset made a clear moral statement. Terrorists who murdered Jews will be executed,” she said, thanking Ben-Gvir and committee chairman Tzvika Fogel for pushing the vote.

Opposition lawmakers condemned the proceedings. MK Merav Ben-Ari called it “a disgrace never before seen in the Knesset,” while MK Gilad Kariv accused Ben-Gvir of running “a cheap election campaign” at the expense of hostages. MK Efrat Rayten asked, “On what basis is this bill proposed? Revenge?”

Gal Hirsch, the official in charge of hostages and missing persons, warned the debate could endanger Israelis still held in Gaza. “We will not rest until we bring them all back,” he said, urging the committee not to proceed.

Despite objections, the bill moved forward, setting up a contentious path as it heads toward further Knesset readings.