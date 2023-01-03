It's the glowing season of lights.

Death Sentence Upheld for Iran Protester, 18-Year-Old Sentenced to Death
Iranian protesters march down a street in Tehran on Oct. 1, 2022 as protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continued to intensify despite crackdowns by the authorities. (Photo by Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
anti-government protests
death sentence

Death Sentence Upheld for Iran Protester, 18-Year-Old Sentenced to Death

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2023

Iran’s judiciary has upheld the death sentence of an antigovernment protester accused of violence. The confirmation of the death sentence last month by Iran’s Supreme Court was announced Monday by the judiciary’s Mizan news website. Mohammad Boroghani was convicted of stabbing an Iranian police officer “with the intent of killing him and sowing terror among citizens,” and of setting fire to the office of the governor of the northern Iranian city of Pakdasht, located 27 miles southeast of Tehran.

Meanwhile, reports on Sunday said that Iran’s judiciary sentenced 18-year-old Mehdi Mohammad Fard to death on charges of “corruption on earth” and “waging a war against God,” according to reports. Fard reportedly helped organize a protest rally in northern Iran on September 21, and later was arrested during a protest a month later. He was previously sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for his antigovernment activity.

So far, 11 protesters have been sentenced to death in recent weeks, and two of the sentences have been carried out, according to the judiciary. Iran’s Supreme Court has ordered retrials for three protesters previously sentenced to death. At least 14,000 have been arrested for involvement in the antigovernment protests that began in September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman  Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the modesty police after being detained for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

