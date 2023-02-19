Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey, Syria Tops 46,000

The death toll from the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen above 46,000, and is expected to continue to rise. At least 345,000 apartment buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. On Saturday, 12 days after the earthquake struck, three more people were pulled alive from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey, one of them a child, 14.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive in Turkey on Sunday discuss how Washington can continue to assist Ankara in the wake of the massive temblor.

Most of the international rescue teams that flocked to Turkey in the wake of the attack have left the area, as local rescue teams continued to search through the rubble for bodies. The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts would largely end on Sunday night, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, thousands of Syrians who were displaced in Turkey due to the long-running civil war in their country returned home to see the damage to their homes and search for survivors first hand.