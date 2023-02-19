Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey, Syria Tops 46,000
Aerial view of the stie of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey. (Courtesy/United Hatzalah)
News Updates
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Antony Blinken

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey, Syria Tops 46,000

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2023

The death toll from the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen above 46,000, and is expected to continue to rise. At least 345,000 apartment buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. On Saturday, 12 days after the earthquake struck, three more people were pulled alive from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey, one of them a child, 14.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to arrive in Turkey on Sunday discuss how Washington can continue to assist Ankara in the wake of the massive temblor.

Most of the international rescue teams that flocked to Turkey in the wake of the attack have left the area, as local rescue teams continued to search through the rubble for bodies. The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts would largely end on Sunday night, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, thousands of Syrians who were displaced in Turkey due to the long-running civil war in their country returned home to see the damage to their homes and search for survivors first hand.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.