Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Rises to 64

The death toll from a ship carrying migrants from Turkey rose on Tuesday to 64, Reuters reported. The wooden sailing boat crashed on Sunday into the rocks near the seaside resort of Steccato di Cutro.

There were an estimated 200 people on board, including at least 20 Pakistanis and 12 children. The boat left the Turkish port of İzmir last week, carrying people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan. Many bodies from the wrecked ship were found washed up on the beach, while others were recovered from the sea.

Some 80 people survived the shipwreck, many remain missing.