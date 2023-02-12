Donate
Death Toll in Turkey-Syria Earthquake Tops 28,000
Rescuers sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, on Feb. 9, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

Survivors continued to be pulled from the rubble of the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, as the death toll topped 28,000. But these survivors are not the norm nearly a week after the major natural disaster. At least 80,000 people in Turkey have been injured in the earthquake and its aftershocks. At least 12,000 buildings in Turkey collapsed and an equal number also were damaged in the temblor.

Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said over the weekend that the death toll in the earthquake could top 55,000.

The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, with some 2,166 killed in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region. The UN refugee agency estimated that as many as 5.3 million people are homeless in Syria due to the earthquake.

