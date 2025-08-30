Deaths of Houthi Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers Confirmed Following Israeli Strike

The prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi administration and several ministers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital Sanaa, the group’s media outlet reported Saturday. Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, confirmed the deaths without specifying which ministers were among the casualties.

Channel 12 reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) believes the entire cabinet, including Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi and up to a dozen ministers, may have been killed, though this assessment remained unconfirmed. Rahwi, who assumed the post in 2024, was regarded as largely ceremonial, with his deputy, Mohamed Moftah, carrying out most executive duties. Moftah was appointed acting prime minister following the strike.

The strike took place on Thursday, targeting what the IDF described as a “compound” where senior Houthi leaders had assembled. Israeli officials said the operation was designed to eliminate the Iran-backed group’s top military brass, including its defense minister and chief of staff, though they were still working to verify the outcome.

Saudi media reported that ministers of foreign affairs, justice, youth and sports, and social affairs were among the dead. The Houthis did not confirm those names but acknowledged multiple senior figures were wounded.

Israeli intelligence sources said the strike coincided with a gathering of officials who had convened to watch a prerecorded speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. The IDF called it a “complex operation” enabled by real-time intelligence and air superiority.

Since March, the Houthis have launched more than 70 ballistic missiles and 20 drones toward Israel. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Friday that the Houthis operate as “an additional terrorist branch of Iran” and vowed, “there will be no tolerance.”