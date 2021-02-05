Delegates to Libyan Political Talks Vote on Transitional Gov’t Leaders

Participants in UN-supported talks on Libya’s political future are voting Friday on a new interim government. The talks are aimed at ending the country’s decadelong conflict, which began with a NATO-backed intervention in 2011 that overthrew strongman Moammar Gadhafi, who ruled the country since 1969. The 75 participants in the talks, who, the UN says, were chosen to represent a broad cross-section of Libyan society, are meeting outside Geneva. They are voting on four positions – the prime minister and three presidency council members, who will represent the three main regions of the country. The interim government is expected to rule until presidential and parliamentary elections are held in December 24. Candidates for the new transitional government may not stand for office in those elections. The UN Security Council on Thursday authorized Secretary-General António Guterres to deploy monitors to ensure adherence to a fragile cease-fire negotiated between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the eastern-based government of military leader Khalifa Haftar.