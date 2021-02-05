Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Delegates to Libyan Political Talks Vote on Transitional Gov’t Leaders
News Updates
Libya
Election
Government of National Accord
United Nations
Khalifa Haftar

Delegates to Libyan Political Talks Vote on Transitional Gov’t Leaders

The Media Line Staff
02/05/2021

Participants in UN-supported talks on Libya’s political future are voting Friday on a new interim government. The talks are aimed at ending the country’s decadelong conflict, which began with a NATO-backed intervention in 2011 that overthrew strongman Moammar Gadhafi, who ruled the country since 1969. The 75 participants in the talks, who, the UN says, were chosen to represent a broad cross-section of Libyan society, are meeting outside Geneva. They are voting on four positions – the prime minister and three presidency council members, who will represent the three main regions of the country. The interim government is expected to rule until presidential and parliamentary elections are held in December 24. Candidates for the new transitional government may not stand for office in those elections. The UN Security Council on Thursday authorized Secretary-General António Guterres to deploy monitors to ensure adherence to a fragile cease-fire negotiated between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the eastern-based government of military leader Khalifa Haftar.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.