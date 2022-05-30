Designate Violent Israeli Extremist Groups as Terrorist Organizations, Gantz Says

A day after two far-right groups led some of the violence at Israel’s annual Flag March through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called to designate them as terrorist organizations. La Familia, a fan club connected with the Beitar soccer team, and Lehava, a group dedicated to preventing relationships between Arabs and Jews, have been tied to past incidents of violence against Muslims in Israel.

“As defense minister, I believe that the time has come to consider terrorist organization designations for groups like La Familia and Lehava. I know that the subject has been brought up to security organizations and I trust the heads of the organization to make that consideration in the cleanest and best way possible,” Gantz said on Monday during his Blue and White party meeting.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a meeting on Monday with the country’s public security minister, Israel Police inspector general and Jerusalem district police commander in which he thanked them for successfully securing the flag march, said, “Except for an extremist group, whom we will deal with to the fullest extent of the law, those who celebrated yesterday did so in a very special, heart-lifting way.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday condemned the groups. “Lehava and La Familia aren’t Jerusalem Day. Lehava and Familia don’t deserve to carry the Israeli flag. Lehava and La Familia are a disgrace that harm the joy of the people of Israel on Jerusalem Day.”