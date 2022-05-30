The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Designate Violent Israeli Extremist Groups as Terrorist Organizations, Gantz Says
Young Jewish Israelis participating in the annual Jerusalem Day Flag March, some draped in the Israeli flag, gather wearing t-shirts depicting the Jewish Star of David symbol emblazoned with an assault rifle, in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, May 29, 2022. (Claire Gounon/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Benny Gantz
Jerusalem Day
extremist groups
La Familia
Lehava

Designate Violent Israeli Extremist Groups as Terrorist Organizations, Gantz Says

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2022

A day after two far-right groups led some of the violence at Israel’s annual Flag March through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called to designate them as terrorist organizations. La Familia, a fan club connected with the Beitar soccer team, and Lehava, a group dedicated to preventing relationships between Arabs and Jews, have been tied to past incidents of violence against Muslims in Israel.

“As defense minister, I believe that the time has come to consider terrorist organization designations for groups like La Familia and Lehava. I know that the subject has been brought up to security organizations and I trust the heads of the organization to make that consideration in the cleanest and best way possible,” Gantz said on Monday during his Blue and White party meeting.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a meeting on Monday with the country’s public security minister, Israel Police inspector general and Jerusalem district police commander in which he thanked them for successfully securing the flag march, said, “Except for an extremist group, whom we will deal with to the fullest extent of the law, those who celebrated yesterday did so in a very special, heart-lifting way.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday condemned the groups. “Lehava and La Familia aren’t Jerusalem Day. Lehava and Familia don’t deserve to carry the Israeli flag. Lehava and La Familia are a disgrace that harm the joy of the people of Israel on Jerusalem Day.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.