Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Director-General of Qalanswe Municipality Shot in Car
News Updates
Qalansawe
director-general
shot

Director-General of Qalanswe Municipality Shot in Car

The Media Line Staff
03/07/2021

The director-general of the municipality of Qalanswe, an Arab-Israeli town in the central Israel area known as the Triangle, was shot and seriously injured  as he sat in his car.

Ashraf Khatib, 46, was taken to Beillinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where he was placed on a resipirator, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

There has been an uptick in violence in the Arab-Israeli community, according to reports. Channel 12 reported that the gun attack likely was a result of a family dispute. The car of the city’s mayor was set alight last year, and a decade ago the city manager was shot and killed, according to Channel 12.

“What happened tonight in Qalansawe is crossing all the red lines,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said after the shooting. “It is extremely serious that they are trying to assassinate a director-general, a senior public servant. The violence in Arab society is very severe and tonight broke records.”

The Cabinet last week  approved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s $45 million proposal to strengthen Arab sector communities and reduce crime

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.