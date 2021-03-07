Director-General of Qalanswe Municipality Shot in Car

The director-general of the municipality of Qalanswe, an Arab-Israeli town in the central Israel area known as the Triangle, was shot and seriously injured as he sat in his car.

Ashraf Khatib, 46, was taken to Beillinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where he was placed on a resipirator, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

There has been an uptick in violence in the Arab-Israeli community, according to reports. Channel 12 reported that the gun attack likely was a result of a family dispute. The car of the city’s mayor was set alight last year, and a decade ago the city manager was shot and killed, according to Channel 12.

“What happened tonight in Qalansawe is crossing all the red lines,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said after the shooting. “It is extremely serious that they are trying to assassinate a director-general, a senior public servant. The violence in Arab society is very severe and tonight broke records.”

The Cabinet last week approved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s $45 million proposal to strengthen Arab sector communities and reduce crime