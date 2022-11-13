Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Disaster, Earthquake Drill Held Across Turkey
News Updates
Drill
Earthquake
Turkey
disaster preparedness

Disaster, Earthquake Drill Held Across Turkey

The Media Line Staff
11/13/2022

Turkey on Saturday held a disaster and earthquake drill marking the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 Düzce earthquake, which killed close to 900 people. This year also marks the 23rd anniversary of the far more destructive Izmit earthquake, which killed around 18,000 people and injured more than 43,000 in August 1999.

The nationwide exercise, the first of its kind, began just before 7 pm local time and lasted a few minutes. It was coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. During the drill, citizens received emergency warnings on their cellphones, while radio and TV stations broadcast an emergency message instructing the public to “drop-cover-hold on.”

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said after the drill that the “first run of this integrated notification system of radio, television, and phone messages was to see our technological sufficiency.” He added: “These kinds of drills and education are as important to us as establishing disaster-resistant cities.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.