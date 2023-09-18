Disease Outbreak Looms Over Flood-Ravaged Libyan City of Derna

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya cautioned on Monday that Libya faces the risk of a “second devastating crisis” due to disease outbreaks in the country’s northeast. The warning follows a catastrophic flood caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel, which resulted in the collapse of two dams in Derna on September 11. The incident led to over 11,300 confirmed deaths, with another 10,000 people missing, according to the country’s Red Crescent.

The UN mission indicated that nine UN agencies are responding to the disaster and attempting to prevent diseases from spreading further. Haider al-Saeih, head of Libya’s Center for Combating Diseases, announced that at least 150 people suffered from diarrhea after drinking contaminated water.

Despite the division between rival administrations since 2014, the disaster has prompted some unity in Libya. Both governments have deployed humanitarian teams, although their efforts have been marred by poor coordination and logistical challenges. Othman Abduljaleel, the Health Minister from Libya’s eastern government, announced the initiation of a vaccination program but did not elaborate.

The disaster has also raised concerns for the ancient ruins of Cyrene, a UNESCO World Heritage site 37 miles east of Derna.