Doctors Without Borders Suspends Some Services at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital Over Security Concerns

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF) has suspended several noncritical activities at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis after staff reported armed individuals inside the medical complex, raising fresh concerns about the safety of health care facilities in the Gaza Strip.

The organization said the decision was made after teams observed masked gunmen and indications of weapons movement within the hospital grounds. MSF stressed that medical centers must remain protected civilian spaces and said the temporary reduction in services was necessary to safeguard both patients and staff while allowing emergency care to continue.

While urgent treatment remains available, the pause affects programs such as maternity care, pediatric services, and certain mental health initiatives. Nasser Hospital is among the few major hospitals still operating in southern Gaza, where the health system has faced heavy strain since the war began following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military campaign.

Local Gaza authorities rejected claims that armed groups were using the hospital, saying security personnel on site were civilian police assigned to maintain order and protect patients. Officials warned that accusations of weapons activity inside medical facilities could increase the danger to staff and civilians by casting doubt on the hospital’s protected status under international law.

The development highlights ongoing disputes over the presence of fighters near medical infrastructure, a recurring point of contention throughout the conflict. Israeli officials have repeatedly alleged that armed groups operate close to hospitals, while Hamas has denied using such sites for military purposes.

MSF said it hopes to restore full operations once conditions improve, emphasizing that access to health care for civilians remains its central priority. The suspension comes as aid organizations continue to navigate an unstable environment marked by ceasefire tensions, security incidents, and the challenges of delivering humanitarian assistance in an active conflict zone.