Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mud bricks from a collapsed building in the historic old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen, fill an alley on August 9. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
News Updates
YEMEN
mud-brick buildings
torrential rains
UNESCO

Downpours Threaten Sanaa’s Historic Mud-brick Buildings

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2020

Heavy rains in Yemen have led to the collapse of several mud-brick buildings in Sanaa’s Old City, which is recognized by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, as a historic site. Residents say that more than 100 of the distinctive brown buildings with white trim have collapsed partially or completely, with many of the structures having leaky or broken roofs that allow in rainwater. There are an estimated 6,000 such structures in Yemen’s capital city, many of them several stories tall and dating back 1,000 years. The heavy rains and building collapses are compounding misery caused by the coronavirus outbreak as well as hunger and other illnesses exacerbated by a long civil war.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.