Dozens Demonstrate in Ramallah Against PA Crackdown on Freedoms (with VIDEO)

In defiance of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his security forces, dozens of Palestinians gathered for a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, a short distance from the presidential compound, to protest arbitrary arrests and the continued crackdown on freedoms.

The people here accuse the Palestinian Authority of being ultra-sensitive to criticism, and of growing intolerance toward its political rivals.

This protest is one of many in a series of events condemning the PA leadership for the death while in custody of Nizar Banat, a prominent activist who spoke against rampant corruption, nepotism, and the limiting of freedoms.

Previous demonstrators saw many protesters arrested for taking part in “illegal gatherings” and “stirring up sectarian strife,” which is a term the PA often uses to characterize all forms of criticism of the Palestinian leadership.

But at today’s demonstration, no arrests were made. The security forces, which had a very visible presence, were far more disciplined than they’ve been in the recent past, due to the attraction of significant media attention and attendance by prominent Palestinian figures such as Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative. After an hour of speeches, the gathering broke up peacefully.

Meanwhile, international pressure on the Palestinian leadership grows as global criticism – in particular, from the US and Europe – intensifies.

These continued demonstrations reveal the widespread discontent and resentment that Palestinians feel toward the PA. And despite the PA’s crackdown on dissent, Palestinians have vowed to continue their defiant protests.