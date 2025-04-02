Dozens Killed as Israel Expands Gaza Operations, Seizes Territory for Security Zones

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a significant expansion of military operations in Gaza on Wednesday, declaring intentions to seize substantial territory within the enclave for security purposes and carry out large-scale evacuations of Palestinian residents.

In a statement, Katz detailed plans to clear terror infrastructure from targeted areas, stating these zones “will be added to the security zones of the State of Israel.” Katz also urged Gazan civilians to take direct action against Hamas, stating, “I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to eliminate Hamas and return all the kidnapped. This is the only way to end the war.”

While the Israeli military previously issued evacuation warnings to Gazans residing in southern districts, Palestinian radio reports now indicate that areas around Rafah have become almost entirely deserted following recent evacuation orders. This comes as Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 53 fatalities from Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday alone. This includes 19 individuals, several of them children, who were killed when a strike hit a UN clinic housing displaced people.

Responding to criticism over the strike, Israel’s military claimed the building, previously a clinic, was repurposed as a Hamas command center. Hamas strongly denied the allegation, labeling the Israeli claims as “blatant fabrication.”

Simultaneously, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, and Israel Security Agency Director Ronen Bar visited the Tel al-Sultan area of Gaza, where they surveyed the operational situation with senior commanders. Both stressed that Israel’s military campaign would intensify unless the 59 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas are released.

Zamir noted that once the hostages are freed, forces could “reposition and enable the continuation of negotiations.” He also praised growing inter-agency cooperation, extending appreciation to ISA personnel for their wartime efforts.

“The only thing that can halt our further advance is the release of our hostages!” Zamir stated during the field tour. “IDF troops, under the leadership of the Southern Command, are deepening the operation. We will preserve operational ambiguity and the element of surprise—the field will speak for itself.”