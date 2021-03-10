Dozens of African Migrants Drown Off Coast of Tunisia

At least 39 African migrants died when the two boats they were traveling in sank on Tuesday off the coast of Tunisa. The boats were crossing the Mediterranean, headed for the Italian Island of Lampedusa, a gateway into Europe. The coastguard rescued 165 of the migrants, who came from sub-Saharan Africa. The boats had left from the coast near the port city of Sfax.

Between January 1 and February 21, some 3,800 people arrived by sea to Italy, including nearly 1,000 via Tunisia and 2,500 via Libya, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency, the International Organization for Migration, Al Jazeera reported.