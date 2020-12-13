Dozens of Taliban Fighters Reported Killed in Khandahar

Dozens of Taliban fighters were reported killed in Khandahar in Afghanistan on Saturday night. Taliban fighters attacked government checkpoints surrounding the city. Afghan forces responded with air and ground assaults, AFP reported, citing Afghanistan’s minister of defense. The defense ministry said in a statement that 51 members of the insurgent Islamic fundamentalist movement were killed in the air strikes and ground attacks, which lasted for several hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The southern province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban. The Taliban has been waging a civil war in Afghanistan for the last two decades. The United States invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from power in 2001. The Trump Administration is planning to pull some 2,000 troops out of Afghanistan in the coming weeks, leaving about 2,500 in place. Talks between the government of Afghanistan and representatives of the Taliban began in September in Qatar. Earlier this month the two sides reached an agreement to continue peace talks, but they were paused until Jan. 5, 2021.