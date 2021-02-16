Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dr. Anthony Fauci Awarded $1 Million Dan David Prize
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
Dan David Prize
Tel Aviv University
Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci Awarded $1 Million Dan David Prize

The Media Line Staff
02/16/2021

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was awarded the Dan David Prize for “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.” The $1 million prize, which is headquartered at Tel Aviv University, is awarded annually by the Dan David Foundation.

The prize “recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms. It aims to promote scientific, technological and humanistic achievements that advance and improve our lives and our knowledge of the world,” according to its website.

Fauci, 80, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He has served in government positions under seven different US presidents. He is also known for his leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, including as a leader of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

