Dr. Susan Michael Elected Chair of International Christian Embassy Jerusalem Board 

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) announced the election of Dr. Susan Michael as chairwoman of its International Board of Trustees, placing a longtime evangelical pro-Israel advocate at the head of one of the world’s largest Christian organizations supporting Israel.

The Jerusalem-based organization said Michael succeeds Rev. Ingolf Ellssel of Germany, who served as chairman for the past 15 years. ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler said Michael brings decades of experience with the organization, where she has been active since its founding 46 years ago.

“We are so pleased that Dr. Susan Michael was just chosen as the new chairperson of our International Board of Trustees,” Bühler said. “She has achieved so many accomplishments over her years as ICEJ USA national director, rising in stature and influence as a key pro-Israel Christian leader in America and beyond.”

Bühler added that Michael’s involvement with the ministry dates back to “our inception in 1980.”

Michael currently serves as president of the Christian Embassy’s USA Branch. The organization said she has become a prominent evangelical voice supporting Israel and combating antisemitism in the United States and internationally.

The leadership announcement comes as ICEJ USA expands its advocacy and outreach efforts. In a video address to the ICEJ International Leadership Conference in Prague last week, Michael said the American branch has spent recent years restructuring and broadening its national engagement.

She highlighted the development of American Christian Leaders for Israel, or ACLI, which unites pastors, ministry leaders, and pro-Israel organizations across the United States into what she described as a “network of networks.”

Last year, the National Religious Broadcasters recognized ACLI as its primary advocacy partner on Israel-related issues. Earlier this year, Michael was elected to the NRB Board of Directors.

Michael also helped organize the third Israel Advocacy Day in Washington last week alongside the Israel Allies Foundation and Eagles’ Wings ministry. According to the organization, the event brought more than 500 rabbis, pastors, and Jewish and Christian leaders to Washington in support of Israel.

“At a time of rising antisemitism and growing challenges facing Israel, the role of building strong relationships between Christians and Jews has never been more important,” Michael said.