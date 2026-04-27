Drone Attacks From Lebanon and Israeli Strikes Continue Despite Ceasefire; Aoun Calls Hezbollah ‘Traitors’ 

Military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has continued despite a declared ceasefire, as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rebuked Hezbollah for not cooperating with the agreed-upon pause in fighting.

Early Monday, alerts warning of suspected drone infiltration were activated in several areas of the Western Galilee. The Israeli military later said an explosive drone launched at its forces was intercepted.

Aoun criticized Hezbollah following its objections to his government’s talks with Israel. He said, “What we are doing is not treason. Traitors are those who drag their country into war to serve foreign interests. My goal is to bring an end to the war with Israel, similar to the ceasefire agreement. I will not agree to reach a humiliating agreement.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson said the Golani Brigade destroyed more than 50 Hezbollah terror infrastructures south of the Yellow Line in recent days. During the operations, troops dismantled an underground complex used to carry out attacks against soldiers and civilians. Forces also located explosives, weapons, grenades, rockets, and other combat equipment stored inside a children’s room.

In a separate development, the IDF said forces from the 98th Division operating near the Yellow Line identified three terrorists who posed a threat to soldiers. The Air Force struck the individuals and eliminated them. The division also targeted a building described as a Hezbollah headquarters in the Bint Jbeil sector, along with additional military structures. The military said secondary explosions were observed following the strikes, indicating the presence of stored equipment.

The IDF also announced it has begun attacking infrastructure in the Beqaa Valley and in several areas in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that one person was killed on Monday in a drone strike in the village of al-Qlailah in southern Lebanon.