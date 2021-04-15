Drone Attacks US Troops Stationed in Iraq

An unmanned aerial drone carried out an attack on US troops stationed at Iraq’s Erbil airport. There were no reports of casualties in the attack late on Wednesday, Reuters reported. It is the first known attack carried out by a drone on U.S. forces in Erbil, according to the report. It comes in the wake of regular rocket attacks on military installations in Iraq where US troops are based.

The same base was attacked with rockets in February, killing a non-American contractor working for the US military.

Prior to the attack on US troops on Wednesday, rockets landed on and near a base outside of Erbil where Turkish forces are stationed as part of a NATO force, according to the report. The attack killed a Turkish soldier, according to the Turkish government.

Iranian-backed militias have called for the withdrawal of US and all foreign troops from Iraq.