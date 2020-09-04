Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Drone Drops Weed on Tel Aviv in Promotional Stunt
Some of the packets of cannabis dropped on Thursday lie on a sidewalk near Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square. (Israel Police)
News Updates
Israel
Drone
Cannabis
packets
Tel Aviv
Rabin Square
Arrests
Cannabis Rain Project
Middle East

Drone Drops Weed on Tel Aviv in Promotional Stunt

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2020

Cannabis dropped from the skies around Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square late Thursday afternoon, apparently as part of a promotional stunt by a company saying it will use drones to deliver its weed. After one of the aerial vehicles released an estimated 100 sealed cellophane packets, each containing about a gram of marijuana, it sped away. Passers-by then swooped in to pick them up before police confiscated the rest. Israel has legalized the use of medical marijuana and cleared numerous companies to grow the weed, including for export. Recreational use is still forbidden although the possession of small amounts usually results only in confiscation and a reprimand – and rarely in writing. Distribution is another story, however, as is the unauthorized use of drones in certain areas. Police say they detained two men believed to have been operating the drone seen over Rabin Square; it was confiscated along with additional cellophane packages of the cannabis. Those behind the stunt dubbed the airborne delivery the “Cannabis Rain Project,” describing it as “free love for a fun weekend.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.