Drone Drops Weed on Tel Aviv in Promotional Stunt

Cannabis dropped from the skies around Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square late Thursday afternoon, apparently as part of a promotional stunt by a company saying it will use drones to deliver its weed. After one of the aerial vehicles released an estimated 100 sealed cellophane packets, each containing about a gram of marijuana, it sped away. Passers-by then swooped in to pick them up before police confiscated the rest. Israel has legalized the use of medical marijuana and cleared numerous companies to grow the weed, including for export. Recreational use is still forbidden although the possession of small amounts usually results only in confiscation and a reprimand – and rarely in writing. Distribution is another story, however, as is the unauthorized use of drones in certain areas. Police say they detained two men believed to have been operating the drone seen over Rabin Square; it was confiscated along with additional cellophane packages of the cannabis. Those behind the stunt dubbed the airborne delivery the “Cannabis Rain Project,” describing it as “free love for a fun weekend.”