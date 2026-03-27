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Drone Strike Damages Kuwait’s Main Commercial Port as IRGC Steps Up Attacks on Gulf Targets
A woman and her children watch as Korean vehicles carrier Glovis departs Kuwait City's Shuwaikh port on May 7, 2025. (YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Drone Strike Damages Kuwait’s Main Commercial Port as IRGC Steps Up Attacks on Gulf Targets

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2026

Kuwait’s central maritime hub, the Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait City, was hit by Iranian drones early Friday. The strike damaged port infrastructure, but there were no casualties, authorities said.

“The Shuwaikh port was targeted at dawn by enemy drones, preliminary reports revealed material damage but no human casualties,” the Kuwait port authority said in a statement posted on X. Officials said response teams were deployed as damage assessments continued.

Authorities said the impact appeared limited to infrastructure, and operations at the port were being closely monitored following the incident. Shuwaikh Port handles commercial cargo and supports supply chains across Kuwait.

On Friday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out missile and drone attacks the previous day targeting locations in Israel as well as sites in Gulf states associated with US military activity.

According to a statement reported by Iranian news agencies, one of the locations hit was a maintenance facility for the US Patriot air defense system in Bahrain.

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Elsewhere in the region, Bahrain activated missile alert sirens late Friday morning signaling an incoming Iranian attack. Qatar also sounded alerts the same day, marking renewed threats after several days without major incidents.

The developments point to continued targeting strategic infrastructure across the Gulf, including ports and military sites, amid elevated tensions.

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