Drone Strike Shuts Down Key Gas Field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

A late-night drone strike shut down all operations at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Wednesday, halting gas flows to power plants and triggering concerns about the security of one of the country’s most important energy sites. Kurdish authorities said the attack took place at 11:30 p.m. in Sulaymaniyah province and forced an immediate stop to production at the facility, which is operated by the UAE-based company Dana Gas.

In a joint statement, the Kurdistan region’s natural resources and electricity ministries said their teams were coordinating with Dana Gas to assess damage and work toward restoring service. The Iraqi Joint Operations Command also confirmed the strike, reporting that a main storage tank caught fire but that no casualties were recorded.

The command condemned the incident as a “dangerous terrorist act” aimed at disrupting national security and economic stability. It warned that the attack poses a “direct threat to the interests of Iraqis” and would place added strain on the electricity network, especially in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, which rely heavily on gas from Khor Mor. Officials said legal action would be taken against those responsible for what it described as a “cowardly act.”

Khor Mor is a cornerstone of the Kurdistan region’s energy system, providing natural gas that fuels power plants across the area. Drone strikes and rocket attacks linked to armed groups operating in disputed territories have repeatedly targeted infrastructure in Kurdistan, raising questions about Baghdad’s ability to safeguard energy supplies as Iraq works to stabilize its grid and attract investment.