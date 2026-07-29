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Drone Strikes US-Owned LNG Tanker at Egypt’s Damietta Port 
Drone strikes US-owned LNG tanker at Egypt's Damietta port, July 29, 2026. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Drone Strikes US-Owned LNG Tanker at Egypt’s Damietta Port 

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2026

A drone struck the US-owned liquefied natural gas floating storage tanker Energos Winter at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta on Wednesday, triggering a fire that spread to a second vessel, the Gaslog Salem, Reuters and maritime security firm Ambrey reported. 

Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry confirmed that a fire broke out at the port but did not identify the cause of the incident. However, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, the Energos Winter was hit on its starboard side by an unidentified projectile, igniting a fire aboard the vessel. The blaze was later extinguished. 

Ambrey told Reuters both ships’ crews were evacuated and the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported. 

No country or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The Energos Winter is a US-owned liquefied natural gas floating storage tanker. The second vessel affected by the fire was identified as the Gaslog Salem. The incident occurred at the port of Damietta in Egypt’s northern Nile Delta. 

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Iranian state television had identified Damietta two days earlier as a possible target for retaliation against Ukrainian interests following Kyiv’s strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea over the weekend. 

Reuters, Ambrey and Vanguard each provided details of the incident, with Reuters and Ambrey reporting that a drone struck the Energos Winter and that the resulting fire spread to the Gaslog Salem. Vanguard said an unidentified projectile struck the tanker’s starboard side. 

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