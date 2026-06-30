Dubai Firm Launches AI Platform for Simultaneous Multilingual Meetings 

Qorden AI, a language technology company headquartered in Dubai, has introduced a new video conferencing platform designed to enable live multilingual communication by translating conversations in real time.

The platform, called Qordenate, is being launched internationally after its development in the United Arab Emirates. It allows meeting participants to listen in their preferred language through simultaneous translation while also displaying real-time captions. Users can select up to six languages for a meeting from a total of 33 supported languages.

Qordenate can host up to 300 participants without requiring software installation. It also said the platform relies on multilingual foundation AI models instead of an English-centered translation layer, enabling simultaneous interpretation with up to 97% accuracy and low latency.

Qorden AI founder and Chief Executive Officer Moeen Khan said the platform was created to improve communication among multilingual teams.

“By removing the language barrier, we are freeing people to focus on a deeper level of communication, which will open business opportunity many folds with enhanced productivity, efficiency and overall team performance,” Khan told Gulf News.

He added: “Solving this properly requires a complete language engine built from scratch, not a feature bolted onto an English-first system. Building that here and taking it to the world from Dubai is exactly the ambition this ecosystem is built for.”

According to the company, the translation engine was trained on everyday speech rather than formal textbook language, enabling it to interpret the language switching common in multilingual workplaces. Qorden AI said the system is designed to handle speech patterns ranging from Tagalog-English conversations in Southeast Asia to the formal style of Gulf Arabic used in business settings.

The company, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, said the platform runs on enterprise-grade GPU cloud infrastructure.

Qordenate also includes VoiceClone, which reproduces a speaker’s voice characteristics across all 33 supported languages rather than substituting a synthetic voice. Additional features include MultiLingual Chat and Smart Recap, which are designed to support multilingual collaboration during and after meetings.