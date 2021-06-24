Dubai’s Princess Latifa Says She is Free to Travel

Princess Latifa, the 35-year-old daughter of the ruler of Dubai, said in a statement that she is free to travel. The statement was provided to Reuters by attorneys who said that they represent her. The statement comes two days after a photo was made public that shows her traveling abroad; the photo is said to have been taken at an airport in Spain.

“I recently visited three European countries on holiday with my friend. I asked her to post a few photos online to prove to campaigners that I can travel where I want,” said the statement, according to Reuters.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was last seen publicly in March 2018 before trying to flee the country on a yacht set to sail across the Indian Ocean.

The BBC released a secret video recording in February in which she said she is being held hostage in a “villa converted into a jail, The report also said that Latifa was guarded by a rotation of some 30 police officers both inside and outside of a villa in a compound owned by her fathe rand that the villa’s windows are barred and she had not been outside in over a year.