Earthquake Hits Off Lebanese Coast, Also Felt in Northern Israel
The coast at Sidon, in southern Lebanon.
News Updates
Lebanon
Earthquake
Sidon

The Media Line Staff
02/22/2023

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck some 60km from the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon on Wednesday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said,

The quake, which struck at around 8 a.m. local time, was 10 km deep with its epicenter in the Mediterranean Sea. L:ebanese residents along the coast reported shaking buildings and some damage.

The tremors were also felt in Lebanon’s southern neighbor Israel, with reports coming in from its northern cities of Acre, Nahariya, Haifa and Nazareth. There were reports that the quake was also felt in Turkey.

The quake comes a little over two weeks since two massive temblors rocked the Turkey-Syria border, killing tens of thousands of people across both countries and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

